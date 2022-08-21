Tyson Fury reveals cousin stabbed to death and calls for knife crackdown
Boxer Tyson Fury has called on the government to introduce more severe punishments for knife crime after he said his cousin was killed in a stabbing.
The heavyweight champion said on social media "RIP Rico Burton" who was "stabbed in the neck" overnight.
Fury compared knife crime to a "pandemic", adding, "you don't know how bad it is until it's one of your own".
The BBC has asked the Ministry of Justice for a response.
In an emotional Instagram post, Fury wrote "life is very precious" and can be "taken away very quick".
Knife crimes rose by 10% to 49,027 offences in England and Wales during the year to March 2022, according to records.
The Morecambe-based boxer said: "This needs to stop asap". He added the "UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime".
Knife crime was becoming "ridiculous", he said, describing people who carried knives as "idiots" and "cowards".
Public concern about stabbings and firmer guidance for judges since 2015 have led to longer sentences, although offenders under 18 are still more likely to be cautioned than jailed.
