Tyson Fury reveals cousin stabbed to death and calls for knife crackdown
Boxer Tyson Fury has called on the government to introduce stronger punishments for knife crime after his cousin was killed in a stabbing.
The heavyweight champion said on social media "RIP Rico Burton", who was "stabbed in the neck" overnight.
Fury compared knife crime to a "pandemic", adding, "you don't know how bad it is until it's one of your own".
The Ministry of Justice said it could not comment while a police investigation was ongoing.
In an emotional Instagram post, Fury wrote: "My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck".
"This is becoming ridiculous - idiots carry knives. This needs to stop."
The Morecambe-based boxer demands the government "bring back higher sentencing for knife crime".
He ended the post in tribute to his cousin: "Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick. Enjoy every moment.
"RIP Rico Burton - may the lord God grant you a good place in heaven, see you soon."
Fury had earlier taken to the platform to talk about his disappointment with the quality of the heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk - which the Ukrainian won on a split decision.
Knife crimes rose by 10% to 49,027 offences in England and Wales during the year to March 2022, according to records.
Public concern about stabbings and firmer guidance for judges since 2015 have led to longer sentences, although offenders under 18 are still more likely to be cautioned than jailed.
Knife crime sentencing
- The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife or weapon illegally can be four years in jail, an unlimited fine or both
- Those who are convicted of carrying a knife or weapon illegally more than once face an automatic prison sentence, which is a minimum of six months
- Teenagers aged 16 or 17 face a minimum four-month detention and training order
- The proportion of offenders who received immediate custodial sentences for knife and offensive weapon crimes was 29% in 2021, according to government data
