Blackpool FC submits plans for extra stadium exits
- Published
Blackpool Football Club wants to install additional exits at its Bloomfield Road stadium to reduce clashes between opposing fans.
The club is seeking planning permission from the council for three new exits at the south east corner of the stadium.
It said it would enable away supporters to disperse more quickly into Henry Street.
Lancashire Police, which is supporting the application, said it would make the ground "safer".
In a letter submitted in support of the plans, Supt Chris Hardy, Blackpool and Fylde operations manager, said: "From my own experience of commanding at Blackpool, the crossover of home and away fans in the north east corner has at times been problematic.
"This area has seen a slow egress and as a result this has provided the opportunity for a small minority of fans to be in close contact and throw missiles and try to provoke a reaction from each other, causing injury and changing the crowd dynamics.
First aid room
"Consequently this has then required police and steward intervention.
"The new south east exit would allow for a quicker and more effective dispersal of fans and reduce the pressure on the north east exits, in my view making the egress from the stadium safer.
"This new exit would also prevent the large crossover of fans on Bloomfield Road."
The plans would see two new double doors and one single door installed, and also include proposals for a bigger first aid room on the concourse, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
