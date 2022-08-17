Arriva North West bus strike called off after improved pay offer
- Published
A strike by bus drivers affecting an entire region has been suspended after a fresh 11.1% pay offer.
Union members have repeatedly rejected "insulting" pay deals from Arriva North West, with industrial action lasting almost a month.
On Tuesday more than three quarters of drivers in the GMB union turned down a 9.6% rise.
However, the new "unprecedented" offer means strikes will be suspended from 03:00 BST on Thursday.
The dispute led to the majority of bus services in Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire and Greater Manchester being cancelled.
Drivers will now vote on the new deal, which would see them earning £15 an hour, with the result due on Friday.
An Arriva spokesman said: "All parties have come to an agreement on an unprecedented pay deal.
"Following a meeting today, in which the agreement was reached, unions will now take this recommended offer to our colleagues."
GMB organiser George Patterson, said: "After weeks of unnecessary industrial action Arriva bosses have finally come back with an offer that meets GMB members expectations.
"Industrial action will now be suspended while members vote on this new deal."
Unite regional officer Dave Roberts said Arriva had "seen sense" by offering the more generous deal.
"Unite's negotiating team is recommending the offer be accepted and it is being put to members in a vote," he said.