England star Keira Walsh gets bus named after her as thank you
- Published
England's Keira Walsh is to have a bus named after her in honour of her Euro 2022 success.
The Manchester City midfielder was one of the stars of England's 2-1 victory over Germany in July, supplying the assist for Ella Toone's opening goal.
Bus firm Rosso said the bus that runs from her hometown of Rochdale to Rossendale would now bear her name.
Operations manager Phil Harris said it was the company's way of "saying thank you for her amazing success".
Walsh, who was born and brought up in Rochdale, began her footballing career with Pearson Juniors in the town before signing for Blackburn Rovers.
The 25-year-old went on to join her family's favourite club, Manchester City, in 2014.
Mr Harris told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that her and her teammates' "stunning performance throughout the Euro 2022 tournament has captivated the whole nation, and nowhere more so than right here in Rochdale".
"Naming one of our buses after Keira is our way of saying thank you for her amazing success, which has brought football home," he said.
He added that she was "a fantastic role model and naming a bus in her honour is all about celebrating her amazing achievements".
The England star was one of the stand-out performers of the Euros 2022 competition and was named in the team of the tournament.
She later told CBBC's Newsround that she wanted England's success to help make girls feel safe and comfortable to play football in school.
