Arriva North West bus driver strike continues as new pay offer rejected
Bus drivers across an entire region will remain on strike after a fresh pay offer was rejected.
Staff at Arriva North West have downed tools for nearly four weeks after staging an indefinite walk-out on 20 July.
Arriva previously offered a rise of 8.5% and union members voted on an improved offer earlier.
But over three-quarters of drivers voted to reject the deal and continue with strike action, the GMB Union said.
Regional organiser George Patterson said: "Bus drivers need to know that they'll be able to cover their bills."
He added: "Working people are facing the worst cost of living crisis for a generation. These drivers are fighting for a fair pay rise to help them through it.
"We need something better from Arriva. We won't stop fighting for our members to get the decent pay they deserve."
Many bus services in Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire and Greater Manchester remain cancelled.
The rejection is the latest set-back after negotiations between managers and the GMB and Unite unions have repeatedly collapsed.