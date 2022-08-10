Arriva North West offer leaves striking drivers no choice - union
- Published
A bus firm's latest offer to drivers taking industrial action over pay gave them "no choice but to strike", a union has said.
GMB and Unite members have been on strike at Arriva North West since walking out in July, which has impacted services across North-West England.
GMB regional organiser George Patterson said the latest talks had broken down over ANW's "trifling" offer.
ANW said it would issue a statement about the dispute in the coming days.
A GMB spokesman said ANW had offered an initial 8.5% rise, which was rejected, and increased its latest offer to 8.9% ,with an additional one-off £250 bonus.
Mr Patterson said that working people were "facing the worst cost of living crisis for a generation" and a "real terms pay cut will not cut it".
"We need to see serious shifts from Arriva or bus drivers will have no choice but to strike," he said.
He said the union had "approached these negotiations in good faith", adding: "Trifling offers from Arriva simply aren't good enough."
ANW cancelled services in Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire and Greater Manchester when the industrial action began on 20 July.
The bus firm has previously said its offer would make its drivers the highest paid in the region.
Unite has been contacted for comment.