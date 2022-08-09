Accrington man jailed for street machete attack after row
A man who launched a "vicious" machete attack on another man after a row in the street has been jailed.
Martin Gilheaney, 21, attacked his 34-year-old victim in Manchester Road, Accrington, on 4 December, Lancashire Police said.
The victim suffered serious wounds to his head, torso, legs, arms and hands in the incident.
Gilheaney was jailed on Monday at Preston Crown Court for six years and eight months after pleading guilty.
He admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed weapon and a firearm.
Gilheaney, of Duncan Square, Accrington, and his victim were known to each other, the Crown Prosecution said.
They had been involved in an altercation in Warner Street a few minutes earlier before they went their separate ways, police said.
But Gilheaney's vehicle was then seen circling the area, before CCTV captured the defendant chasing the man in Manchester Road. He then inflicted several hacking-type blows with the machete at about 06:15 GMT.
"This was a vicious attack with a machete and Gilheaney inflicted serious injuries on his victim," Det Con Kiren Shah said after sentencing.
