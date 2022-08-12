Boy, 6, made new voice of Blackpool Tower
A six-year-old boy has told of his delight at becoming the new voice of Blackpool Tower.
Charlie is the voice in the lift, sharing facts and figures about the famous attraction on the Lancashire town's seafront.
His mother Wendy said: "He absolutely adores the tower and the passion that he shows for it is amazing."
Charlie, who spent time in a recording studio to capture his wise words for visitors, said he was "excited".
The tower's operations director Kenny Mew said they were not looking for a new voice until they heard about tower superfan Charlie.
He said: "His school reached out to me and said they had this young boy who was passionate about Blackpool Tower and had actually recorded the lift speech and I was thinking to myself 'how's he done that?'.
"I played it back and he had the speech word for word that we'd had recorded already in the lift and it just sounded amazing.
"And we thought, do you know what, we're going to give Charlie the opportunity to do it.
"He was absolutely brilliant, he's done an amazing job and we're really proud of what he's done."
Charlie's mother continued: "We are the proudest parents, he's just taken it all in his stride.
"His last topic at school was about Blackpool Tower, so he knew all the facts and he was firing them out across the classroom.
"He loves it and he's been like that since [he was] very little really, since we first took him up there.
"From the minute he could walk really."
As well as the lift, there are plans afoot for Charlie to lend his voice to other areas in the future.
