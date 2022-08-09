Accrington rapist who attacked woman with axe jailed
- Published
A "wicked and cruel" man who tied up and raped a woman after attacking her with an axe has been jailed.
Mark Yeates, 51, hit the woman on the head with the weapon at a property in Accrington, Lancashire, on 28 February.
Yeates, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, posed "a real risk of further offending towards women", Lancashire Police said.
He was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Preston Crown Court after pleading guilty to three counts of rape and one of assault.
A police spokesman said officers were alerted to a serious sexual assault at a property at about 10:25 GMT on 28 February.
'Dangerousness'
He said Yeates was quickly identified as the prime suspect and arrested later the same day, but answered no comment to all questions put to him during interview.
Yeates was given a further eight years on extended licence and ordered to sign the sex offender's register for life.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Jo Billington said he was "a wicked and cruel individual, who, as recognised by the judge, poses a real risk of further offending towards women".
She said she was pleased with the sentence he received, which reflected "his dangerousness".
She added that the woman who he attacked deserved praise for her "bravery" during the case.
"I hope the courage she has shown... will encourage other victims of sexual offences to come forward," she said.
