Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: Refugee granted asylum in UK
- Published
An Afghan refugee who showed a natural talent for cricket on Andrew Flintoff's recent documentary has been granted asylum in the UK.
Adnan had faced an anxious wait to find out his fate after arriving in Preston, Lancashire, from Afghanistan in 2021.
He was one of several boys taken under the former England star's wing in the BBC series, which he filmed just months after he arrived in the country.
The 16-year-old said he was "flying over the sky" with happiness.
"I am so happy," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.
Ashes legend Flintoff tweeted: "Adnan's got asylum. Massive thank you to you all, can't stop smiling."
Adnan’s got asylum 💥💥— Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) August 5, 2022
Massive Thankyou to you all , can’t stop smiling 👍🏻#FreddieFlintoffsFieldofDreams @bbctms @pnefc @BBCiPlayer
The boy, who is living with foster parents Elaine and Barry, could not speak a word of English when he arrived.
He had travelled from Afghanistan by foot, boat, truck and car.
"In Calais, he hid in an empty lorry and found his way to Preston," Elaine said.
"When he arrived here, he cut himself out of the lorry and handed himself in to the police."
At first, Adnan spent the majority of his time in his room before surprising his foster parents when he started bowling golf balls into a golf driving net in their garden.
"He showed us immediately what a very talented cricketer he was and what a lovely human being," she said.
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams saw the former all-rounder return to his Preston roots to create a team from scratch - and among them was Adnan.
Since the programme was broadcast he has been stopped in the street - some even asking for photographs.
"Nothing can stop me now from my professional career here," he said.
"I will work hard to reach this level professionally. I am really happy to live in Lancashire."
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.