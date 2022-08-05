Arriva North West bus drivers strike continues as talks collapse again
- Published
Talks to end a strike by bus drivers which has seen the majority of services cancelled across North-West England have collapsed again.
Staff have been on strike for three weeks after staging an indefinite walk-out in a dispute over pay.
Arriva North West (ANW) said it had made an offer which would make its drivers the highest paid in the region.
The unions Unite and GMB said the deal was not being given at the same rate to all its members.
ANW cancelled services in Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire and Greater Manchester when industrial action began on 20 July.
A company representative said ANW was "acting in good faith" and doing all it could to find a resolution.
"Despite further negotiations today and having done all we can to make another improved offer, the unions have once again chosen to walk away, causing further misery for our passengers," he said.
"We are left questioning why they refuse to give their members the opportunity to vote on our offers, which would make our drivers the highest paid in the region."
A Unite spokesman said the talks had broken down because ANW "failed to make an offer which met members' expectations".