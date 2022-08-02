Man dies after getting into difficulty in lake in Chorley

A man has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Lancashire.

The 26-year-old's body was pulled from the water following a search of the lake at Yarrow Valley Country Park in Chorley on Monday.

Lancashire Police said officers had received a report of a man entering the water and before getting into trouble at 14:10 BST.

The force said there were no suspicious circumstances and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

"We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the area and might have information," a police spokesman added.

