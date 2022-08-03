Cost of living: 'I'd go hungry if it wasn't for charity's help'
By Nazia Mogra
North West Tonight
Published
A single mother has told of her battle to feed her family as a charity revealed a sharp rise in south Asian people relying on food parcels during the cost of living crisis.
Benefit Mankind said demand has more than doubled with many people from south Asian communities traditionally reluctant to seek help.
One mother has described the help she gets from the Blackburn-based charity.
She said she would go hungry if it was not for the group's food donations.
The woman, who the BBC is calling Zainab, said she is left with no money for basics essentials for her and her two children as prices soared.
She said the charity had also given her clothes, books, toys and furniture.
"I wouldn't have anything if it wasn't for them," she said.
Fighting back tears, she told BBC North West Tonight how grateful she is but said she finds it hard and wishes she was in a better place.
Faz Patel said his family was also struggling like many in the community after seeing a "massive increase" in his bills.
"My bills were about £160 a month and now they're about £350," Mr Patel, who works full-time, said.
He said he is having to budget harder than ever to cope with the rising costs.
"I'm also looking at a lot of ways to save my energy by investing in a log burner," he said.
"I tend to walk places when I used to go in my car so saving on petrol because the fuel prices are very expensive as well."
Mr Patel said he had also been checking in on his neighbours to see if they needed support.
"Sometimes within the community people are embarrassed or a bit shy to ask for help, but we're all in this together," he continued.
"Everyone is suffering with the cost of living and my advice would be to just to ask for help and also to check on your neighbours."
Mo Congress, a volunteer for Benefit Mankind, which was set up at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, said it was now providing more than double the amount of support since the cost of living crisis began.
"We very often see families who have absolutely no food and no money," he said.
"We help people from all communities whether you are south Asian or not. Come forward if you are struggling. We're here to help."