Blackpool man rescued from sea by lifeboat crew
- Published
A man "completely submerged" by waves has been rescued from the sea in Blackpool, the RNLI has said.
Blackpool RNLI launched a lifeboat when members of the public spotted the man in difficulty in North Shore shortly after 01:00 BST.
The crew managed to pull him on to the lifeboat and gave him first aid before he was taken to hospital.
Conditions were very difficult and the man was being overwhelmed when the crew reached him, the RNLI said.
Helm Colin Lowe said volunteers used torches to find him in the water.
"The rescue was a real team effort with members of the public and all of the agencies involved coming together to bring him safely back to shore," he said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.