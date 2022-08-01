Thornton Cleveleys man dies in house fire

Smoke plume and fire engines at house blazeNicholas Collins
Six fire engines attended the blaze at its height

A man has died in a fire which swept through two houses in Lancashire.

The blaze started in Gorse Avenue in Thornton-Cleveleys shortly before 09:00 BST on Saturday, said Lancashire Police.

Firefighters pulled a 51-year-old man from one of the homes but he was declared dead at the scene.

A joint investigation between Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and police is under way to establish the cause of the fire.

Local bakery Hunters Kitchen has set up a fundraising page to help pay for the man's funeral.

