M6 closed in Lancashire after lorry fire
One of Lancashire's busiest stretches of motorway is closed following a lorry fire, National Highways has said.
The M6 southbound is blocked between junction 32, where it meets the M55 at the Broughton Interchange, and junction 31A at Longridge.
It is also affecting the M55 eastbound, which is shut between junction 1 at Fulwood to junction 32 of the M6.
The fire started at about 06:00 BST. Police say they are working to reopen the motorway "as soon as possible".