Officer accused of shoplifting to face misconduct hearing
- Published
A Lancashire police officer will face a misconduct hearing after being accused of shoplifting.
PC Sam Rigby is alleged to have hidden items in his coat after taking them from a Sainsbury's store at Manchester Piccadilly railway station.
He made "no attempt to pay for any of the items", breaching professional standards, police said.
He is due at Ormskirk Police Station on 2 August for the hearing chaired by Chief Constable Chris Rowley.
A statement on the Lancashire Police website said: "It is alleged by the Appropriate Authority that being a police officer with Lancashire Constabulary, PC 5345 Rigby breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour set out in Schedule 2 to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020.
"PC Rigby is alleged to have selected items from a Sainsbury store at Piccadilly Station in Manchester, placed the items in his coat pocket and then left the store having made no attempt to pay for any of the items.
"The matters aforesaid amount to gross misconduct and to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour of Honesty and Integrity and Discreditable Conduct."