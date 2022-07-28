Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams refugee to follow cricket dream
An Afghan refugee who used cricket to bond with his UK foster family has said he hopes to find success in the game after being coached by Andrew Flintoff.
Adnan was one of a number of boys taken under the former England star's wing in a recent BBC documentary series.
It saw Flintoff return to his Preston roots to create a team "from scratch with reluctant teens", the BBC said.
Adnan said he would "continue to work hard" at his game "and you never know, I might just get somewhere".
Adnan took part in the filming of the programme just months after arriving in the UK.
Elaine, who took him in, said his story was "astonishing".
She said he had travelled from Afghanistan to Calais "by foot, boat, truck and cars".
"In Calais, he hid in an empty lorry and found his way to Preston," she said.
"When he arrived here, he cut himself out of the lorry and handed himself in to the police."
'Talking my language'
Adnan said he was unsure of what to do when he first met Elaine and her partner Barry, so he just sat in his bedroom "for the first couple of weeks".
He said Barry tried everything to get him to come out of his shell.
"Barry said 'football', which I understood, but I shook my head," he said.
"Barry then said 'cricket', and I suddenly thought, 'he's talking my language'."
When a new face turned up to cricket training, @flintoff11 soon knew he had a secret weapon on his hands.— Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 12, 2022
He popped round to see Adnan's foster parents, but wasn't ready for what he heard.
Adnan's story is a remarkable one. Watch Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/ftN3EfsoaS
He said he "went into the garden and started bowling golf balls in the golf driving net".
"I think Elaine and Barry were both impressed with my technique and how quickly I could bowl the ball."
Elaine said the couple had "total admiration for Adnan", as he had shown "astonishing levels of courage and ingenuity".
"Since he came to stay with us, he has learnt English, made lots of friends at college and, of course, demonstrated his fantastic ability to play cricket," she said.
'World of opportunity'
Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Elaine said when she saw him playing in the garden, she thought "gosh, he can bowl" and set about contacting people to find him somewhere he could play.
She said getting involved with Flintoff, who is commonly known by his nickname Freddie, had been brilliant for Adnan.
"Freddie was amazing [and] it was something to behold," she said.
"He took so much time and effort and was just awesome with those boys."
She added that the project "wasn't just about cricket", but was also about "making the boys feel like they belonged and had some input into something".
"We only know a tiny amount about the trauma Adnan has experienced... and despite all of that, we have watched Adnan learn English, flourish as a cricketer and develop into a fine young man," she added.
Adnan said that despite being a lover of cricket, before he arrived in the UK, he "hadn't heard of Freddie Flintoff".
"I definitely know who he is now," he said, adding: "He's a legend."
He said Flintoff had offered him "a lot of coaching and encouragement and I really hope I can continue to improve as a cricketer".
"I will continue to work hard and you never know, I might just get somewhere," he added.
"If I achieve just a fraction of what Freddie has achieved in the game, I will be extremely proud."
Lancashire County Council's Cosima Towneley, the cabinet member for children and families, said the authority was delighted Adnan "found a safe, secure and happy home with Elaine and Barry through the Lancashire Fostering Service".
She added that "like all our foster carers, Elaine and Barry are part of a very special breed" who opened up their homes and lives to children and youngsters and offered them "a world of opportunity".
