Arriva North West committed to solving pay dispute
A bus firm which has seen services disrupted by strike action has said it is committed to getting its vehicles "back on the road as soon as possible".
Arriva North West (ANW) saw services first cancelled in Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside on 20 July due to industrial action by members of the union Unite over pay.
It has urged the union to allow a vote over its latest pay offer.
The union has been approached for comment.
An ANW spokeswoman said staff had been offered a "generous pay rise" of 8.5% but unions wanted a rise in line with inflation.
She said the firm were "disappointed for all our customers to confirm that the strike will be continuing into this week, with no date yet for services being resumed".
"We remain committed to getting our drivers back to work and buses back on the road as soon as possible," she added.
"We once again ask the union to call off the action and let our people vote on the latest 8.5% pay offer."
A planned strike by bus drivers at Stagecoach Merseyside was called off on 19 July after a "substantial" pay increase was agreed.