Blackpool drug arrests: Three held over California cannabis imports
Three people have been arrested after police seized herbal cannabis posted from the United States to Blackpool.
The crackdown on "brazen" drug dealers importing cannabis from California - where cannabis is legal - featured three raids in the Lancashire resort.
Police seized about 10kg of herbal cannabis as well as electronic devices, a Rolex watch and £2,000 in cash.
Two women and a man, all aged 29 and of Blackpool, have been held on suspicion of importing a controlled drug.
The raids follow an increasing number of herbal cannabis seizures in the county, police said.
It is mainly being imported from California, where the drug's regulated production and sale is legal.
'More brazen'
"The arrests are our response to an increase in these drugs being brought into our county, in particular Blackpool," said Det Ch Insp James Edmonds.
"Dealers order the drug online, with the packages being unwittingly delivered by parcel providers.
"The drugs come from California, but on occasion, seizures from Morocco and Spain have been made."
He said "dealers are becoming more brazen".
"We want to try and stem some of the flow into Blackpool as this is a persistent and growing problem in the area."