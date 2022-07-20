Laura Nuttall: Woman given 12 months to live celebrates graduation
- Published
A student given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer has graduated from university as she continues to tick off a list of ambitions.
Laura Nuttall, 22, had to leave university in London while she underwent treatment.
But after responding well she returned to her studies and has earned a degree in politics, philosophy and economics.
Laura, from Barrowford in Lancashire, described the moment as "pretty epic".
"My doctors told me I wouldn't be going back to university full stop. I didn't think I'd be graduating, but here I am, finally," she said.
"In my first year, I wasn't sure if I would be able to make it to graduation, never mind get a 2:1."
Laura was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, following a routine eye test.
She was later found to have eight tumours and, in 2018, was given just a year to live.
However, after surgery to remove the largest tumour and a programme of treatment which included immunotherapy in Germany, she has continued to make good progress,
And since then she has been working her way through a bucket list which has included meeting Michelle Obama, commanding a Royal Navy ship and a trip to the pub with comedian Peter Kay.
Her initial studies were at Kings College in London but she completed her degree at The University of Manchester in order to be closer to home.
Speaking at the time, she said: "I am going back despite what people say. This tumour will not stop me."
During the coronavirus pandemic she was able to continue her treatment in Cologne after financial firm Greensill offered her the use of a private jet.
And in 2021 Peter Kay played his first gigs in four years, also raising money for Laura's treatment.
'Real celebration'
Laura's family, who joined her at the graduation ceremony, said they "really couldn't be more proud of her".
"Laura was told that she had a life expectancy of around a year and wouldn't be going back to university at all, so to see her graduate is just incredible," her mother Nicola said.
"I know how hard she's had to work to achieve her degree alongside her chemotherapy, surgery and treatment, and this day is a real celebration of her tenacity."
Laura said she now plans to carry on raising money for brain charities, and to raise awareness of brain conditions.
She recently joined the board of Our Brain Bank, a charity working to turn glioblastoma from terminal to treatable.
