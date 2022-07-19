Two boys treated in hospital after Blackpool sea rescue
Two boys are being treated in hospital after being rescued from the sea in Blackpool.
The boys, aged 12 and 14, were helped ashore by members of the public just before 18:00 BST on Monday.
Emergency services were called amid reports "a number of individuals had got into difficulty" near Blackpool's Central Pier, Lancashire Police said.
The pair were treated by the RNLI before being taken to hospital for treatment.
A search of the area confirmed no one else was in difficulty, the RNLI said.
In a statement RNLI Blackpool thanked the coastguard, police and ambulance services, adding the lifeboat was about to launch before members of the public helped get the boys back to the beach.
"The lifeboat crew assisted in medical care with assistance from North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust," the statement said.
"Both inshore lifeboats launched after dealing with the teenagers to search the area around Central pier to establish there was no one else in difficulty."
