Doubling of feed costs leads pig farmer to sell half of herd
By Judy Hobson & Lynette Horsburgh
BBC News
- Published
A "phenomenal" rises in animal feed costs have left a pig farmer having to sell half of his herd to survive.
Craig Cunningham said the cost of a tonne of feed for the Large Black pigs he rears on a small holding near Preston had jumped from £230 to £500.
He said he and wife Vickie cannot cut back on feed, so the only option was to reduce the herd.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been approached for comment.
Mr Cunningham said he had been rearing about 65 pigs, which are a "critically endangered" breed that have been identified as being at risk of extinction, for five years at his farm in Walton-le-Dale.
'Knock-on effect'
He said while the emphasis was on breeding, the couple had previously sold one or two a month for meat.
However, he said the increased feed prices meant that approach had had to change.
"The rising cost is phenomenal," he said.
"Twelve to 18 months ago, feed costs were about £230 a tonne, [but] that's now pushing on for £500 a tonne."
He said the rising costs across his farm had "a massive knock-on effect".
"We haven't done as many shows this year as we would have like to, [because of] rising diesel costs and rising transport costs," he said.
"The only way we can cut back is to have a few less pigs on, so we've scaled back."
He said "cheap imports of Danish bacon" had also "hugely damaged the industry" and the couple knew several pig farmers who have had to leave farming altogether.
The British Pig Association has previously said the rising costs mean "these are very difficult times for pig keepers".
Ahead of a crisis meeting about the issue in June, a spokesman said the "larger scale commercial industry could lose up to a fifth of their herd due to escalating costs of production" and small scale producers and pedigree breeders would not be "immune from these pressures".