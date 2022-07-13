Chorley fire: Huge blaze at Buckshaw Village landfill site
Firefighters are tackling a large, "deep-seated" blaze at a landfill site in Lancashire which is creating huge plumes of smoke.
The blaze broke out at Quercia Limited on Dawson Lane, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, before 00:15 BST, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.
Eight fire engines remain at the scene and LFRS said it expected to be at the site all of Wednesday.
Nearby residents are being asked to keep doors and windows closed.
Mal Dewhurst, incident commander, said: "We estimate approximately 6,000 sq m of surface area of the landfill is affected by the fire.
"There are areas that we know it has gone deep-seated."
LFRS said it was working with the Environment Agency and other local authorities.
Dawson Lane remains closed while crews deal with the blaze, it added.