Life-saving trauma kits plan for Blackpool locations
Life-saving trauma kits are to be provided in Blackpool for use in emergencies such as stabbings or a terror attack.
The advanced first-aid equipment will be installed in up to 42 locations, including tourist attractions.
The kits are designed to help the public stop a casualty from bleeding to death before paramedics arrive.
Better first aid equipment and training was among the recommendations from the Manchester Arena Inquiry.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service says the council's executive has agreed to support the initiative, including with £5,400 towards the expected £20,000 total cost.
A report to councillors said the rollout would ensure Blackpool was better prepared for a terror attack but also for "the higher likelihood" of a life-threatening knife attack.
"Time matters when dealing with significant trauma/knife wounds and you can bleed to death in minutes," it said.
It added that access to the kits could "significantly increase the chances of survival of the victim by preventing substantial blood loss".
'Public locations'
It said: "In such an incident, the response from the emergency services may be delayed due to its nature, the threat and possible dangers that may be present.
"There are also increasing and significant day to day pressures on all healthcare system partners, therefore it is essential that the appropriate first aid equipment should be made available in publicly accessible locations."
The council hopes to launch the scheme in August or September as a joint initiative with the NHS, police, ambulance service and fire service.
Locations for the initial rollout include Blackpool Tower, all three piers, Winter Gardens, Sea Life Centre, Madame Tussauds, The Pleasure Beach and The Grand Theatre.
The packs, which include trauma dressings, chest seals and tourniquets, are designed for public use, but the NHS could offer training to host organisations.
Once the kits are in place, their locations would be mapped onto a system and held within Blackpool Council's CCTV security control room.