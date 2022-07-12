Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son.
Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said.
A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head injury, the force said.
Oliver Mailey, 26, of Bowness Road, Burnley, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
A force spokesman said a woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and will face no further action.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.