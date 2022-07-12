UK Heatwave puts North West Ambulance Service on highest alert
North West Ambulance Service has moved to its highest state of alert amid "extreme pressure" due to the recent hot weather.
The service urged people not to dial 999 other than for serious emergencies and to rather dial 111, contact their GP or visit a pharmacist.
A spokesman said the heat had particularly caused an rise in people struggling with respiratory illness.
The recent UK heatwave is expected to hit a peak on Monday.
The ambulance spokesman said: "As a result of the recent warm weather and increased demand, we have decided to step up to Level 4 of our Resource Escalation Action Plan, which represents extreme pressure.
"In moving to Level 4, we will be maximising all available resources, increasing staffing levels in emergency call centres and on the road."
He said the decision to move to the highest level of alert was taken because the heatwave is expected to last several days.
"If it was only a couple of days that might not have happened," the spokesman added.
The situation was exacerbated by continuing pressure on A&E units, where ambulance crews at some sites around the country are facing long waits to discharge their patients.