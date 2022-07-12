Blackpool man died of stab wounds in street attack
- Published
A man who was killed in a street attack died as a result of stab wounds, police have said.
Mark Gibson died in hospital after being injured on Blackpool's Carshalton Road in the early hours of Monday.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of the 52-year-old's death was stab wounds, Lancashire Police said.
The force said it had been given more time to question two men, aged 40 and 42, and two women, 38 and 43, who were arrested on suspicion of murder.
Appealing for witnesses, Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said the force was aware that "incidents of this nature are deeply concerning".
She said residents would see "an increase in patrols in the area and should you have concerns or any information, then please approach our officers".
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.