Blackburn earth mound unsightly and dangerous, locals say
- Published
Residents near an "unsightly and potentially dangerous" mound of earth have called for it to be removed.
Locals have put up with the 50ft (15m) high pile, which was created for use on a future housing estate in Livesey, Blackburn, for almost a year.
Conservative councillor Paul Marrow said residents were "absolutely fed up" and "just want it removed".
Apologising, developer Kingswood Homes said the mound was temporary and will be replaced by homes.
The heap was put in place for the preparation stages of the developer's extension to its Green Hills site off Brokenstone Road in summer 2021.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said people living in nearby St Michael's Close were sick of looking at it and wanted it moved.
'Slip and move'
Residents group spokeswoman Lynda Corban said they were initially told it was temporary and that it would be "removed by October 2021, then April and then June".
"We just keep being put off," she said.
"Kingswood has informed us that building will not start this year and possibly not next [year] and the mound of earth is to level the field off.
"We feel we have been very patient and accommodating."
Mr Marrow said the "huge" mound was "unsightly and potentially dangerous".
"If it is not moved by the winter wet weather, it could slip and move towards the houses... and then it would be dangerous.
"The residents and I just want it moved."
A Kingswood Homes spokeswoman said the development needed a scheme that would work with the hillside setting and that had "resulted in a temporary mound of soil which we intend to use during future work".
"We apologise for any inconvenience to residents," she said.
"We would like to reassure them that the temporary mound will be replaced by homes which will enhance the area."