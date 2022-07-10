Blackpool North railway station evacuated over suspicious package
A railway station has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found, police have said.
British Transport Police said a cordon had been put in place at Blackpool North and a bomb disposal team was at the scene.
Station operator Northern said all trains between Preston and Blackpool North had been "cancelled until further notice" and advised passengers to use Blackpool South station instead.
Several roads have also been closed.
Lancashire Police said Talbot Road was shut between Devonshire Road, Cookson Street and Bickerstaffe Square, which was causing disruption to bus services.
We’re currently responding to a report of a suspicious item at #BlackpoolNorth.— BTP Lancashire (@BTPLancs) July 10, 2022
The station is closed as a precaution and a 100 meter corden is in place while specialist officers assess the item. Thank you for your patience.
Northern has advised customers to use services between Blackpool South and Preston "due to lack of availability of rail replacement".
Replying to a user on Twitter, Northern said the evacuation had taken place before 11:15 BST and "we do not have a timescale" for when the station would reopen.
