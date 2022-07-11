Morecambe council U-turn on festivals funding cut
Two Lancashire festivals are to receive up to £20,000 after a council U-turn on a decision to axe its support.
Morecambe Town Council pulled funding for three events amid concerns of increased "commercialisation" and the earnings of organisers.
Morecambe Pride will get £7,000, and £3,000 more if it incurs a loss, while Vintage By The Sea will get £10,000.
Councillor Jim Pilling said he was "delighted" because the events brought "a buzz" to the town.
Morecambe Pride is due to take place on 30 July with Vintage by the Sea, which celebrates design, fashion, art and culture, on 3 and 4 September.
The U-turn on the funding came at a special town council meeting following new information put forward about the events, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Under threat'
Speaking after the meeting, Liberal Democrat councillor Mr Pilling said: "These festivals are an important element of revenue for many businesses in the town.
"Up to 40,000 visitors will attend Vintage with an estimated boost of around £1m to the local economy.
"They give the whole place a buzz and really showcase our wonderful town."
He added: "Unfortunately, the Sleazy punk festival, which also had its bid rejected by the committee, has already taken place so the town council was unable to act on this.
"I am sorry that we didn't support Sleazy but hopefully different decisions will be made in the future."
Robert Mee, founder of Out in the Bay, a Lancaster and Morecambe LGBT+ charity group, said he was pleased.
"I'm relieved as the event was under threat when funding was refused," he said.