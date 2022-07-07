Man wanted over Preston sexual assault on train passenger
- Published
Police investigating the sexual assault of a woman on a train in Lancashire have released a CCTV image of a man they are searching for.
The victim was with her daughter when the incident happened on the train at Preston railway station at about 20:00 GMT on 16 March.
She moved aside to let a group of men go past before one assaulted her, police said.
Officers believe the man pictured may have information which can help.
The train, bound for Edinburgh had stopped at Preston when the attack happened.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact British Transport Police.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.