Men's dog walk ban after hare coursing conviction
Two men have been banned from taking a dog for a walk anywhere in England and Wales after being convicted of hare coursing.
Warren Kelly, 36, and Andrew Dutton, 57, were banned from being in control of a dog away from their homes after being caught in Ormskirk, Lancashire.
The pair were both given given five-year criminal behaviour orders after being convicted of four offences at Lancaster Magistrates' Court.
They were also fined nearly £500 each.
Under the terms of the order, Kelly and Dutton must also not be with any person anywhere in England and Wales with a dog.
Lancashire Police said the pair were "known to poach all over" Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Humberside, Merseyside, North Wales, Cheshire, West Mercia, Shropshire and Bedfordshire.
PC Paddy Stewart said hare coursers "travel around the country committing cruel acts towards our wildlife and whilst doing so wreak havoc on our rural communities".
"Farmers regularly tell me of threats and intimidation when they challenge trespassers on their land who are involved in poaching," the officer added.
Police said Kelly of Sycamore Drive, Chester, and Dutton, of Clover Place, also Chester, were also banned "from acting in a manner that is likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress" in large parts of Lancashire and Merseyside.
This included Southport, Ormskirk and Kirkby and areas near Orrell, Greater Manchester.
The bans are in place until 29 June 2027.
The poachers were convicted of two offences under the Game Act, one under the Hunting Act, and a further anti-social behaviour offence.
