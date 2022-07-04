Padiham death: Murder charge over man's body found at house
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man whose body was found at a house by police.
Lancashire Police said the body of Stephen Macro was discovered in a property on Coronation Avenue, Padiham, at about 10:30 GMT on 25 November 2021.
Detectives said a post-mortem examination concluded the 57-year-old died as a result of multiple abdominal injuries and a scalp injury.
Wayne Dawson, 57, of Burnley Road, Padiham has been charged with murder.
He was remanded into custody to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court at the weekend.
Urging anyone with information about Mr Macro's death to get in touch, Det Ch Insp Allen Davies said officers were "particularly keen" to hear from anybody who saw him in nearby West View Terrace between 22:00 and 23:30 on the night before his body was found.
Following his death, Mr Macro's family said he was "very well known" and was "always out walking Murphy, his dog".
They said he was "always talkative and friendly" and "very popular".