Malcolm Frary murder: Killer who strangled man, 76, is jailed
A man who strangled a 76-year-old to death in his home before stealing his car has been jailed.
Ian Dunne, 44, launched a "cold, calculated and wicked" attack on Malcolm Frary in his home in Blackpool on New Year's Eve.
Mr Frary's car was later found dumped and his mobile phone was found near train tracks not far from the scene.
Dunne pleaded guilty to murder at Preston Crown Court and was handed a minimum term of 19 years.
Police said Mr Frary had given a lift in his car to a family friend and Dunne, who knew the woman, at about 16:30 GMT.
He then drove with Dunne to his street in Eccleston Road.
Dunne was seen knocking on Mr Frary's door at about 18:20 and 10 minutes later the victim's car was later captured on CCTV being driven away from his house at speed.
Mr Frary's phone was switched off shortly afterwards and his body was found in his home at about 16:35 the following day.
A post-mortem examination found he had died from strangulation.
The victim's car, a Vauxhall Meriva, was later found in Woodstock Gardens and a pair of black gloves and his wallet were found four streets away in a drain in Horncliffe Road.
Officers recovered both Mr Frary's phone and a drawstring from Dunne's jogging bottoms near train tracks at the junction of Ventnor Road and Horncliffe Road.
'No remorse'
Dunne, of Withnell Road, Blackpool, was arrested and told police he had no knowledge of how Mr Frary died.
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: "Dunne's actions were cold, calculated and wicked, he sought to lie and twist the facts repeatedly during the course of the investigation."
The detective said Dunne "never showed any remorse or contrition" and added at "only at the eleventh hour, with nowhere left to go with his lies, did he finally admit Mr Frary's murder".