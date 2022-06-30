Higher Walton stab deaths: Son found guilty of murdering parents
A man who stabbed his parents to death in a "ferocious" attack and tried to flee the country the day after has been found guilty of their murders.
Anthony Tipping, 60, and Tricia Livesey, 57, were found dead at their home in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton near Preston, in November, 2021.
Lee Tipping, 36, who admitted killing them but denied their murders, was convicted by a jury at Preston Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced on 28 July.
Police said Tipping had made "extensive efforts" to leave the country prior to his arrest in Manchester.
He was detained under the Mental Health Act after the bodies were found in the family home.
After a review he was deemed fit for interview and he was charged with both murders, Lancashire Police said.
Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston said: "This is an utterly tragic case that saw the very two people who loved and cared for Lee Tipping more than anyone else in the world, having had their lives taken away by him."
She said the couple had "devoted their lives to their son", adding: "Despite this Lee subjected them both to the most horrific, sustained and violent attack that resulted in their deaths."
Tipping had "shown no remorse" and "maintained self-defence and loss of control as the reason behind the killings, failing to accept any personal responsibility for the consequences of his ferocious attacks," Ms Johnston added.