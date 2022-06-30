Lancashire hospital staff strike in row over equal pay
- Published
Porters, caterers and cleaners at hospitals across Lancashire are striking in a row over pay.
Over 50 staff members employed by health facilities company OCS have taken industrial action in Blackpool, Blackburn, Ormskirk and Preston.
The Unison union said the workers, who will continue the strike until Friday, want the same sick pay and annual holiday as the NHS staff they work alongside.
OCS has been contacted for a response.
Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust said services would continue as normal.
The sites affected include the Royal Blackburn Hospital, Preston's Guild Park Hospital and Ormskirk and District General Hospital.
Daisyfield Mill Clinic and the Mount Clinic in Accrington, the Harbour and Wesham Rehabilitation Units in Blackpool and Balladen House in Rossendale are also experiencing walkouts.
Earlier this year, OCS workers' hourly pay rates were brought in line with staff employed directly by the NHS.
However, they do not get extra money for night, weekend or bank holiday shifts and only get statutory sick pay.
Dale Ollier of Unison North West said strikes were "always a last resort", but OCS workers "deserve to be treated and paid the same" as NHS employees.
"OCS workers do the same jobs as many NHS colleagues but they miss out on sick pay when they're ill, are paid less when they work unsocial hours or weekends and are given fewer days off," he said.
He said many employees would simply leave if the situation did not improve, adding: "Working for firms in other sectors is becoming far more attractive than remaining in healthcare."
Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust said patient care and safety was its "priority".
"We would like to reassure you that we have robust contingency plans in place to make sure patients will receive meals and our high standards of cleanliness and care will not suffer," it said.