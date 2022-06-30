Rishton cannabis sweet factory: Trio charged with drug offences
Three people have been charged with drug offences after police shut down a cannabis sweet factory.
Officers found a large amount of cannabis and cannabis-laced sweets during a raid at a property on High Street in Rishton, Lancashire in May.
Lancashire Police said the seized drugs were valued at more than £100,000.
The suspects, aged 28 to 32, have been charged with being concerned in cannabis production and will appear before Blackpool magistrates later.
A man, 31, has previously been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.
