Rishton cannabis sweet factory: Trio charged with drug offences

Cannabis plant
Police seized drugs which were valued at more than £100,000

Three people have been charged with drug offences after police shut down a cannabis sweet factory.

Officers found a large amount of cannabis and cannabis-laced sweets during a raid at a property on High Street in Rishton, Lancashire in May.

Lancashire Police said the seized drugs were valued at more than £100,000.

The suspects, aged 28 to 32, have been charged with being concerned in cannabis production and will appear before Blackpool magistrates later.

A man, 31, has previously been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

