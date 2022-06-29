Homophobic abuse: Preston villagers rally against Pride flag hate mail
A gay couple who were sent hate mail for putting up a Pride flag in the post office they run have said they are "overwhelmed" by villagers' support.
Dozens of people brought out even bigger rainbow flags to "make a stand" during a rally outside the New Longton Post Office near Preston.
Nathan Jones and Daniel Cooper have been sent three other homophobic letters since taking over the shop.
The latest card told them to take the "revolting flag" down.
They had put the rainbow flag up to mark, Pride month, which is dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ communities worldwide.
The couple said the demonstration "sent out a message there was no room" for hate.
Mr Jones and Mr Cooper moved to New Longton from the Isle of Man in February and had already received three other anonymous letters before receiving this "cowardly" card.
It read: "Get that revolting flag down. This is a Christian village (3 churches) and children pass by."
Mr Cooper said: "We were shocked. It is fine to have an opinion but not to dictate to others.
"It is wrong on so many levels."
The 29-year-old added that the card had "backfired" because "rather than remove the flag and us hide behind a rock there are Pride flags plastered everywhere and it has united the community".
He said the reaction from villagers, including being contacted by the head of two churches saying they did not condone it, had "meant so much".
"We were going to up and move but now we're stronger than ever," he added.
Sarah, who lives in the village, was disgusted by the card and helped organise the demonstration.
She said: "I wanted to make a stand and show unity.
"The turnout was brilliant and I hope the person who sent the letters saw that those views aren't tolerated."
The mayor and mayoress of South Ribble, David Howarth and Angela Turner, were among those who attended the rally.
Mr Howarth said: "I was appalled when I heard about [the homophobic abuse] purely for waving a Pride flag and had to show my support.
"For a borough which prides itself on inclusivity, diversity and equality there is no place for hate," he added.