Preston stabbing: Police get more time to question murder suspects
- Published
Detectives have been given more time to question four teenagers after a man was stabbed to death in Preston.
Six people were arrested on suspicion of murder after an assault in Raikes Road at 18:25 BST on Friday.
A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds to his chest and later died in hospital, Lancashire Police said.
Two boys, aged 16, and two girls, aged 15 and 16, of Preston, remain in custody. A man and woman, both 18, have been released with no further action.
Officers have been granted more time to question the four teenagers.
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said: "I would urge any witnesses, who have yet to speak to police, to come forward and tell us what they know.
"I would urge to anyone thinking about carrying a knife to seriously consider the consequences."