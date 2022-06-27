Megan Lee: Parents warn of allergen danger after takeaway death
The parents of a teenager who died from an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal have said they want to help save lives by telling their daughter's story.
Megan Lee, 15, suffered irreversible brain damage after being served the food from Royal Spice in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, in 2016.
Two men were later jailed for her manslaughter.
Megan's parents, Gemma and Adam Lee, have helped produce an educational film to warn businesses of the dangers.
The pair worked with Trading Standards officers at Lancashire County Council to produce Megan's Story, which features treasured photos and videos of their daughter growing up.
It also outlines legislation and advice on how to make businesses aware of the risks and responsibilities associated with allergens.
Mrs Lee said: "We can't change our story as much as we would love to. But what we can do is help others by stopping this story happening to someone else's family.
"We have continued to raise awareness of the dangers of allergens and hope we will make business owners and their staff think about their actions. No-one wants another tragedy to happen.
"We live every day now thinking about 'what if', and we know losing Megan shouldn't have happened, and could've been avoided.
"These are the implications of getting it wrong."
The film has been used around the UK and led to Mr and Mrs Lee receiving a special recognition award at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute's national conference in Bristol.
Mr Lee said: "It was incredible to receive an award in our daughter's memory."
Megan suffered an acute asthma attack after eating food from Royal Spice which her friend had ordered with a note reading "prawns, nuts" to show her allergies.
She died two days later in hospital.
Michael Green, the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "I would like to thank Gemma and Adam for their tremendous efforts after the tragic loss of their daughter."
He said poor quality control in food businesses was "a growing issue" and the council hoped the educational film would "help ensure that what happened to Megan Lee doesn't ever happen again to anyone in Lancashire".
One of the men jailed over Megan's death, Mohammed Abdul Kuddus, later had his conviction overturned following an appeal.