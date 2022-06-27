World War Two: Memorial to Battle of Bamber Bridge finished

Councillor Chris Lomax with Battle of Britain plaque
Councillor Chris Lomax says he is so proud of the memorial after three years of planning

A memorial garden which marks the fatal shooting of a Black US soldier during racial violence in Lancashire in World War Two has been finished.

Pte William Crossland was shot dead on 24 June 1943 after trouble "escalated" between US troops stationed in Bamber Bridge, Preston.

It is known as the Battle of Bamber Bridge and the memorial sits outside Ye Olde Hob Inn where conflict started.

Clinton Smith of Preston Black History Group said he was "delighted" with it.

He said Americans had tried to enforce their segregation rules in the UK but "locals in Bamber Bridge took a stance against it".

Trouble had begun when White American military police officers tried to arrest one of the Black soldiers, Pte Eugene Nunn, in Ye Olde Hob Inn for wearing the wrong uniform, Mr Smith said.

He said locals had sided with the soldiers saying they had done nothing wrong and the military police did leave but "when the GIs left to go back to the camp" they were intercepted by the military police who had "brought reinforcements".

There is a lot of interest in the history behind the tragic event among locals at Ye Olde Hob Inn, the owner says

Mr Smith said word soon got back to the camp and the GIs got weapons from their armoury and a fight took place in the streets of Bamber Bridge for several hours.

Pte Crossland was killed and seven others were wounded.

Mr Smith said he was "over the moon" with the "permanent marker" to the tragic event which ""predates anything around racial equality".

He said "the massive stance" that ordinary people, including the mill and factory workers of Bamber Bridge, "took all those years ago cannot be forgotten".

There will be a series of events next year to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Bamber Bridge

Sarah Locke, owner of Ye Olde Hob Inn, said "there was still a lot of interest" among locals about what happened that evening.

Deputy Mayor of South Ribble Council, Chris Lomax, said he was "so proud" of the memorial which tells the story of the Battle of Bamber Bridge.

The date of the official opening is yet to be confirmed, he added.

