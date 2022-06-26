Hambleton crash: Motorcyclist injured in car collision
A motorcyclist, believed to be in his 70s, has been seriously injured in a collision with a car, police have said.
The man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when it was in a crash with a Volkswagen Touran near Hambleton Garden Centre in Shard Road at about 16:00 BST on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he is in a life-threatening condition.
The driver was not injured, police said.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
