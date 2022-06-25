Euxton attack: Appeal as teenager suffers head injury

WatersideGoogle
The teenager was found unconscious in Waterside on Friday

A 15-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury in an attack in Lancashire.

The teenager was found unconscious in a street in Waterside, Euxton, at about 19:00 BST on Friday.

He was taken to hospital in Preston, where he remains in a stable condition. Lancashire Police said no arrests had been made and urged anyone with information to contact them.

The force said the attack was being treated as an isolated incident but patrols were put on as a "precaution".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics