Euxton attack: Appeal as teenager suffers head injury
- Published
A 15-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury in an attack in Lancashire.
The teenager was found unconscious in a street in Waterside, Euxton, at about 19:00 BST on Friday.
He was taken to hospital in Preston, where he remains in a stable condition. Lancashire Police said no arrests had been made and urged anyone with information to contact them.
The force said the attack was being treated as an isolated incident but patrols were put on as a "precaution".
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.