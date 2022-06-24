Lee Dawson: Fourth murder charge over Preston man's stabbing
- Published
A fourth man has been charged with murdering a 42-year-old man who was fatally stabbed.
Lee Dawson was found wounded in Jutland Street, Preston, on 17 June and died in hospital.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with his murder. He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later.
Three other men, aged 36, 29 and 20, have also been charged with his murder, while a 38-year-old woman has been charged with assisting an offender.
Mr Dawson, originally from Preston, had been living in Sunderland.
Post-mortem tests showed he died due to stab wounds, Lancashire Police said.
In a tribute, his family described him as "a big friendly giant" with "a strong heart and stronger head".
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.