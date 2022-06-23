Lee Dawson: Two more charged over Preston man's stabbing
Two more people have been charged over the fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old man.
Lee Dawson was found wounded in Jutland Street, Preston, on 17 June and died later in hospital.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with his murder, while a 38-year-old woman has been charged with assisting an offender. Two other men were charged earlier this week with murder.
Mr Dawson, originally from Preston, had been living in Sunderland.
The latest two people to be arrested are due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later.
Post-mortem tests showed Mr Dawson died due to stab wounds, Lancashire Police said.
In a tribute, his family described him as "a big friendly giant" with "a strong heart and stronger head".
