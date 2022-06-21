Lee Dawson stabbing: Two charged with murdering him in Preston
- Published
Two men have been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Lancashire.
Lee Dawson was found wounded in Jutland Street, Preston, by emergency services at about 03:00 BST on 17 June.
The 42-year-old, who was originally from Preston but was living in Sunderland, died later in hospital.
Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston, and Benjamin Bibby, 20, of Dawson Walk, Preston, have now been charged with his murder.
They have also been charged with possessing a bladed article and will appear later before Preston Magistrates' Court, Lancashire Police said.
They were among seven men arrested at the weekend. The other five men, aged between 18 and 31, have been released on bail.
Post-mortem test showed Mr Dawson died as a result of stab wounds, police said.
In a tribute, his family described him as "a big friendly giant" with "a strong heart and stronger head".