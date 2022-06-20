Burnley explosion: One person rescued after house blast
A house has collapsed after an explosion in Burnley, said Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.
One person was rescued by neighbours before being taken to hospital following the blast on Sefton Terrace at about 12:00 BST.
A team from Burnley Council is helping to evacuate several properties nearby, said Lancashire Police.
The force has asked people to avoid the area around Piccadilly Road and Sefton Terrace. A cordon has been erected.
Fire crews are using an aerial ladder platform to make safe the structure of the house.
