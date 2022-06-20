Fleetwood Poulton rail link: Plans to reopen line approved
Plans to reinstate a disused railway line between two Lancashire towns have been approved by the government.
Campaigners have fought for years to reopen the Poulton to Fleetwood link, which has been shut since the 1970s.
The Department for Transport has now agreed to fund the development of the line.
Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard welcomed the news, adding he had been "waiting for it for a long time, as have many residents".
The Conservative MP said he hoped it would take cars off the road and bring the two towns closer together, adding "we're now down to the nitty gritty... of how we do it, and when we do it".
"I look forward to talking to the likes of Network Rail to understand when the trains are going to hit the ground," he said.
'Superb news'
Leader of Wyre Borough Council David Henderson, said the "superb news" that plans were moving to the next stage of development had given him "extreme pleasure".
The Conservative councillor said developers will now look at "what kind of either heavy rail, light rail or tram to bring in".
Cat Smith, Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, tweeted that she was "delighted" after campaigning for the move since 2015.
Earlier this year, Eddie Fisher, president of Poulton & Wyre Railway Society, said, if the plans were approved, it would "massively" improve prospects for young people.
"At the moment, young people in Fleetwood and Thornton have real difficulty accessing education. This would make a massive difference," he added.
